Ex-NFL RB Brandon Jacobs Vows To Get Jim Harbaugh Fired From Michigan

There’s no love lost between Brandon Jacobs and Jim Harbaugh.
The former NFL running back played one season under Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. Jacobs didn’t amount to much in San Francisco, as he only accounted seven yards on five carries in two games.
Jacobs credited his dismal campaign in the Bay Area to Harbaugh’s coaching style, saying the current Michigan football coach had “no idea what he was doing.”
And apparently there’s so much bad blood between the two that Jacobs is trying to put Harbaugh out of a job.
Harbaugh caught wind of Jacobs’ proclamations and responded with a much calmer tweet than his former player’s.
Though Jacobs sounds pretty adamant, we have a feeling Harbaugh won’t be leaving Ann Arbor any time soon.
Thumbnail photo via Rob Grabowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
