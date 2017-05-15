Ex-Patriot Dominique Easley Ordered To Pay $149K In Dog Bite Lawsuit

Share this:

Tweet







When Dominique Easley was surprisingly released by the New England Patriots last offseason, a litany of off-field issues surrounding the 2014 first-round pick surfaced. Among them, Easley was facing a dog bite lawsuit.

The defensive tackle, who’s now with the Los Angeles Rams, finally was forced to pay $149,000 to Wiley Brown, a former Virginia Tech linebacker, who was bit by Easley’s pit bull, per ProFootballTalk. Brown didn’t know Easley but was at his home in Florida, joining a mutual friend who was taking care of the dog.

Easley’s lawyer has filed an appeal, questioning whether his client was liable since Brown wasn’t invited into the house.

The dog was known to have bitten at least four people, including Easley, and has been euthanized, per PFT.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images