Ex-Patriot Sebastian Vollmer Believes Tom Brady Could Play Until He’s 50

Share this:

Tweet







Tom Brady has said he wants to play at least until he’s 45 years old, and one former teammate thinks he could do just that — and then some.

Former New England Patriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer, who recently decided to retire, went on WEEI’s “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday, and said that he could see Brady, who will be on the cover “Madden NFL 18,” playing until he’s 50 years old.

“I mean, if you’re the GOAT, you have to go,” Vollmer said of Brady being on the cover, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable.”You got no choice. I mean, hey, the guy has done so many incredible things. If there is a guy to break the curse it is definitely him. I love the commercial he did. He may be tempting fate a little bit there, but I mean he is probably going to play until he’s 50. There may be a 10-year reunion and I am coming out in a suit and shaking hands and he is still warming up throwing the football. That is the type of guy he is.”

Vollmer played eight seasons for the Patriots, but he spent the 2016 season on the PUP list with a number of different injuries and was unable to play in the Pats’ Super Bowl LI victory.

We aren’t sure if Brady still will be taking snaps in 2027, but if anyone can give Father Time a run for his money, it’s Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images