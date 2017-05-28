F1 Live Stream: Watch Formula One Monaco Grand Prix Online

Share this:

Formula One returns to the streets of Monte Carlo on Sunday for the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix.

Dubbed the “crown jewel” of F1, it’s considered a second home race for many drivers, as roughly half the grid lives in Monaco. The 2.073-mile street circuit is the shortest track on the calendar and is extremely narrow, which should make overtaking even more difficult than usual this year, given the width of 2017-spec cars.

Daniel Ricciardo was the fastest driver throughout the entire race weekend last year, but finished P2 to Lewis Hamilton following Red Bull Racing’s pit stop blunder.

It’s unlikely Ricciardo will have that same level of performance this year, and if Hamilton is going to finish first, he’ll have his work cut out for him. Scuderia Ferrari’s pace is good this year, and Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are in an extremely close title fight.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 F1 Monaco Grand Prix online:

When: Sunday, May 28, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

