F1 Live Stream: Watch F1 Spanish GP Online

Share this:

Tweet







Formula One is set to kick off the European leg of the season on Mother’s Day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with the 2017 Spanish Grand Prix.

All 20 cars will look slightly different when they take to the 2.892-mile track Sunday, as teams have brought lots of upgrades to Spain. In addition, teams now must have their drivers’ names and numbers displayed prominantly on their cars, which should make them easier to identify while they’re on track.

Local favorite, Fernando Alonso, will be lucky to finish the race, let alone score points, as his McLaren-Honda suffered a massive oil leak in FP1. As a result, Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz Jr. is the best hope for the Spanish crowd to see a good result from a home-grown driver.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 F1 Spanish Grand Prix online:

When: Sunday, May 14, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas