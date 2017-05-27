Watch Arsenal Celebrate FA Cup Final Win Vs. Chelsea On Field, In Dressing Room

Share this:

Tweet







Arsenal finally has something to shout about in 2016-17.

The Gunners capped their difficult season by beating Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final. The cup triumph followed a Premier League campaign in which Arsenal finished fifth, its lowest final position since 1996, and added gloss to an otherwise disappointing season.

Arsenal’s party started on the field and extended into the Wembley Stadium stands, where they received the soccer world’s oldest trophy.

When you've just won the @EmiratesFACup for a record 13th time 🏆#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ycuX52GtxF — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 27, 2017

Arsenal’s wild celebrations continued into the dressing room, and you can see many happy faces thanks to social media.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer