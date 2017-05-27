FA Cup Final 2017 Live: Arsenal Vs. Chelsea Score, Highlights, Analysis

Share this:

Pregame: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is trying to mitigate his team’s injury crisis with veteran center back Per Mertesacker, who’ll partner Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal on a three-man back line.

392 – Per Mertesacker is set to start his first game for Arsenal since April 30th 2016 (v Norwich), 392 days ago. pic.twitter.com/YAbIqltHOj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 27, 2017

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returns from injury to man the left flank in Kieran Gibbs’ absence.

Chelsea counters with a familiar-looking lineup. The only notable choice manager Antonio Conte makes is opting for Pedro over Willian among the front three attackers.

11:45 a.m.: Here are the starting lineups:

Here are the teamsheets for The #EmiratesFACup Final! 📋 pic.twitter.com/ELFix1ruI3 — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 27, 2017

Inside the Chelsea dressing room at Wembley… 👀 #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/2a9szIye9d — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 27, 2017

11:30 a.m. ET: Perhaps it’s fitting top-flight action in the English soccer season will culminate in London.

Arsenal and Chelsea will face off Saturday at Wembley Stadium, English soccer’s spiritual home, in the FA Cup final.

The fortunes of the London-based teams contrasted this season, with Chelsea winning the Premier League and Arsenal finishing in fifth place, it’s worst final position in the last 20 years. Their respective seasons and Chelsea’s recent success against the Gunners make the Blues the favorite to lift the oldest trophy in the soccer world this season.

2 – Chelsea have lost just twice in their last 13 games against Arsenal in all competitions (W8 D3). Governed. pic.twitter.com/u9LfwZzBSg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 27, 2017

But Arsenal and Chelsea can end their season on a higher peak or lower depth, depending on how they perform for 90-plus minutes on the final day of the domestic season.

Join us right here for all the action from Wembley Stadium.

