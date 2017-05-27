FA Cup Final 2017 Live: Arsenal Vs. Chelsea Score, Highlights, Analysis

Pregame: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is trying to mitigate his team’s injury crisis with veteran center back Per Mertesacker, who’ll partner Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal on a three-man back line.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returns from injury to man the left flank in Kieran Gibbs’ absence.
Chelsea counters with a familiar-looking lineup. The only notable choice manager Antonio Conte makes is opting for Pedro over Willian among the front three attackers.
11:45 a.m.: Here are the starting lineups:
Arsenal
Chelsea
11:30 a.m. ET: Perhaps it’s fitting top-flight action in the English soccer season will culminate in London.
Arsenal and Chelsea will face off Saturday at Wembley Stadium, English soccer’s spiritual home, in the FA Cup final.
The fortunes of the London-based teams contrasted this season, with Chelsea winning the Premier League and Arsenal finishing in fifth place, it’s worst final position in the last 20 years. Their respective seasons and Chelsea’s recent success against the Gunners make the Blues the favorite to lift the oldest trophy in the soccer world this season.
But Arsenal and Chelsea can end their season on a higher peak or lower depth, depending on how they perform for 90-plus minutes on the final day of the domestic season.
Join us right here for all the action from Wembley Stadium.
