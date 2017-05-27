Soccer

FA Cup Final Live Stream: Watch Arsenal Vs. Chelsea Online

by on Sat, May 27, 2017 at 10:47AM
Either Arsenal and Chelsea will close the 2016-17 English soccer season in glory.

The teams will meet Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the 2017 FA Cup final. Chelsea is favored to win the contest, adding the FA Cup to the Premier League title it won this season to complete its second-ever “double.” Arsenal finished a disappointing fifth place in the Premier League, but an FA Cup triumph would help the Gunners end their season on a high note.

The teams have met in the FA Cup final once before, with Arsenal prevailing 15 years ago.

We’ll soon learn whether history will repeat itself.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea online.

When: Saturday, May 27, at 12:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOXSoccer2Go

