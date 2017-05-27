FA Cup Final Live Stream: Watch Arsenal Vs. Chelsea Online

Share this:

Either Arsenal and Chelsea will close the 2016-17 English soccer season in glory.

The teams will meet Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the 2017 FA Cup final. Chelsea is favored to win the contest, adding the FA Cup to the Premier League title it won this season to complete its second-ever “double.” Arsenal finished a disappointing fifth place in the Premier League, but an FA Cup triumph would help the Gunners end their season on a high note.

The teams have met in the FA Cup final once before, with Arsenal prevailing 15 years ago.

2 – This will be the second FA Cup final contested between Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners winning 2-0 in the 2002 FA Cup Final. Memories. pic.twitter.com/4uiVPquh5R — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 27, 2017

We’ll soon learn whether history will repeat itself.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea online.

When: Saturday, May 27, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOXSoccer2Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports