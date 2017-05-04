Fan Ejected For Using Racial Slur During Tuesday’s Red Sox Vs. Orioles Game

Share this:

One day after Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones had racial taunts directed at him, a fan was ejected for using racial slurs at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox addressed the Tuesday night incident and the punishment the fan received in a statement, which was released during Wednesday’s game.

“During Tuesday night’s Red Sox-Orioles game, it was reported to Red Sox security that a racial slur was used in a comment from one fan to another fan,” the Red Sox said in a statement. “The offending individual was promptly ejected from the ballpark, and has since been notified they are no longer welcome at Fenway Park.

“The Red Sox organization will not tolerate the use of racial slurs at Fenway Park, and we have apologized to those affected. There is no place for racial epithets at Fenway Park, in baseball, or in our society. The Red Sox have turned the matter over to the Boston Police Department, who will further investigate with their civil rights unit and determine whether it merits further action.”

