Fantasy Baseball Reset: Injury News, Position Battles, Studs And Duds In Week 4

If you’re looking for drama in Major League Baseball, the National League East is a great place to start.

The NL East — more specifically, the New York Mets and Washington Nationals — had an eventful week on the fantasy baseball front, from a pair of Mets stars going down with unseemly injuries to the Nationals’ offense going on an epic tear.

So, what can we make of the week that was in the NL East and beyond? Let’s break it down in our fantasy baseball reset.

STUD OF THE WEEK

Trea Turner, 2B/SS/OF, Washington Nationals. Turner owners who waited out his hamstring injury were treated to an absolutely monster week from the Nationals shortstop, who racked up 10 hits, drove in 11 runs and hit for the cycle during an incredible three-game stretch. If you lost your weekly matchup with Turner on your roster, you’ve got problems. (An honorable mention goes to Turner’s teammate, Anthony Rendon, who won a lot of matchups Sunday with a ridiculous three-homer, 10-RBI performance.)

DUD OF THE WEEK

Aaron Sanchez, SP, Toronto Blue Jays. Sanchez’s return from the disabled list Sunday lasted all of one inning, as the right-hander exited Toronto’s game with a split fingernail. It’s the same injury he hit the DL with earlier this season, and now it’s unclear when Sanchez will pitch again. Needless to say, it’s been a frustrating season to date for Sanchez owners.

INJURIES TO MONITOR

Noah Syndergaard, SP, New York Mets (possible lat strain, day-to-day). So, this isn’t good. Syndergaard was scratched from Thursday’s start with biceps and shoulder discomfort but refused to take an MRI on Friday. He then went out and hurt himself again Sunday, leaving his start in the second inning with what the team is calling a “possible lat strain.” The right-handed hurler is listed as day-to-day is scheduled for an MRI on Monday, but there are some serious red flags here.

Waiver wire replacement options: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Eduardo Rodriguez

Yoenis Cespedes, OF, Mets (strained hamstring, 10-day disabled list). Speaking of the Mets mishandling injuries… Cespedes’ decision to play through a minor hamstring ailment came back to bite him Thursday when he had to be helped off the field after hitting a double. The good news is that New York doesn’t think his injury is severe. The bad news is he plays for the Mets, who we don’t exactly trust with keeping their players healthy these days.

Waiver wire replacement options: Ender Inciarte, Scott Schebler

Adam Eaton, OF, Nationals (torn ACL, out for season). This one’s tough to swallow for Eaton owners, as the outfielder’s strong start to his Washington tenure was halted by a gruesome base-running injury Friday night. Eaton had staked his claim as the lead-off hitter in the Nationals’ high-powered offense, so he leaves a pretty big void in runs, batting average and steals.

Waiver wire replacement options: Kevin Pillar, Corey Dickerson

POSITION BATTLE TO WATCH

Los Angeles Angels closer: Bud Norris has emerged of the man of the hour in Cam Bedrosian’s absence, going 5-for-5 in save opportunities since the Angels closer hit the 10-day disabled list. Bedrosian is eligible to come off the DL on Tuesday, but he still hasn’t started a throwing program, and the way Norris has been pitching, there’s no reason for manager Mike Scioscia to make any drastic changes at closer. It will be interesting to see what Scioscia does down the line when both players are fully healthy, but Norris looks like a solid closer option for at least the next few weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images