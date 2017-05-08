Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Five Best Lineup Additions For Week 6

Share this:

We’re now more than a full month into the Major League Baseball season, which means the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders.

That’s true not just for teams but for individual players, as well, as we now have a pretty large sample size to work with while determining who could sustain their success over the course of the year.

As it turns out, a few of those guys who like they could give solid production in 2017 still are floating around on the waiver wire. Let’s take a look in our top five waiver wire adds for Week 6.

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF, Houston Astros (66 percent owned)

Gonzalez is day-to-day with a foot injury, so if that means he becomes available in your league, go grab him. The 28-year-old infielder had amassed four homers in a six-game span before sitting out Sunday’s game and sports an impressive 1.067 OPS. Oh, there’s also the fact that he’s eligible at literally every offensive position besides catcher.

Aaron Hicks, OF, New York Yankees (44 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

Hicks forced his way into New York’s lineup last week, racking up six RBIs, seven runs and three steals over a five-game span. He’s now hitting .338 with six home home runs over 23 games this season, which is large enough of a sample size to warrant scooping him up while he’s still available.

Yonder Alonso, 1B, Oakland Athletics (26 percent owned)

Alonso, a guy who’s never hit more than nine homers in a single season, has eight dingers in 28 contests. Seems like a fluke, right? But there were signs of success back in March, when the Cuba native showed up to spring training with a tweaked swing and posted a 1.148 OPS. There could be more where this came from.

Alex Wood, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers (33 percent owned)

Wood hasn’t been lights out, but he’s been solid enough to keep his spot in the Dodgers’ rotation and punched out eight batters in a recent win over the San Francisco Giants. He’ll continue to get starts with a host of arms on the disabled list, and he gets a decent matchup Tuesday against the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates.

Trevor Cahill, SP/RP, San Diego Padres (38 percent owned)

Cahill’s return to a starting role in San Diego is off to a pretty good start, as the veteran right-hander has recorded six or more strikeouts in each of his five outings. He blanked the Colorado Rockies over six innings in his last appearance and plays in a pitcher’s ballpark, so he’s another good pickup if you need a rotation boost.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images