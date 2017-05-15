Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Five Best Lineup Additions For Week 7

Share this:

We almost are two months into the Major League Baseball season, which means that some players who started out cold are beginning to heat up, and a few who scorched the month of April are coming back down to Earth.

Now we can see which players should be able to keep up their early production, and those you should dump from your fantasy team in favor of a player who’s heating up.

With that being said, let’s take a look at our top five waiver wire adds for Week 7.

Keon Broxton, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (54 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

Many thought that Broxton would be a force coming into the 2017 season, but the young outfielder fizzled to start the year. However, during the last 10 days, Broxton has been on a tear. He has raised his batting average 36 points while clubbing three home runs and driving in nine runs over that time period. In fact, over the last three weeks, Broxton has a slash line of .367/.433/.650, making him well worth a late-May add.

Jayson Werth, OF, Washington Nationals (33 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

Werth quietly has resurrected himself this season. While Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman get the bulk of the attention for the Nationals’ offense, Werth is hitting .303 with six home runs and 11 RBIs so far this season. While he exited Saturday’s game with a groin issue, it doesn’t appear to be something that will keep him out of the lineup for an extended period of time. Washington’s offense has been impressive so far this season, which means that even if Werth begins to cool down, there still will be plenty of run-scoring opportunities for the veteran outfielder.

Aaron Altherr, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (66 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

The 26-year-old outfielder is having a career year thanks to a shortened swing. He currently is hitting .338 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs, while sporting a 1.148 OPS. Altherr has been one of the hottest hitters in Major League Baseball since being inserted into the everyday lineup on April 16. Since that time, he has slashed .364/.447/.758 and has the look of a top 25 fantasy outfielder.

Wade Miley, SP, Baltimore Orioles (45 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

Miley has been surprisingly effective so far this season for the Orioles. The crafty left-hander only has yet to give up more than three earned runs in a start this season and has struck out 30 batters in his last three full starts. He struck out zero in a shortened start against the Chicago White Sox on May 5 as he left the game after 2/3 of an inning after being struck by two line drives. Miley isn’t a starter that you can rely on for big fantasy numbers, but he’s a good add for depth.

Yoan Moncada, 2B/3B/OF, Chicago White Sox (46 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

We know he hasn’t been called up to the big leagues yet, but it’s simply a matter of time before the top prospect in baseball is patrolling the diamond for the White Sox. He has nothing left to prove at Triple-A as he’s hitting .333 with six home runs and 13 RBIs for the Charlotte Knights. Once the Super Two deadline passes, Moncada should receive a call from the White Sox, and you’ll want him on your squad when he does.

