Fastball Command Key For Brian Johnson In First Start At Fenway Park

Brian Johnson has two major league starts under his belt, but Saturday will be his first start at Fenway Park.

And while that’s enough to make plenty of pitchers nervous, Boston Red Sox pitching coach believes the left-hander will be A-OK against the Seattle Mariners, as long as he can command his fastball.

“We know his breaking ball is a very good pitch for him, but the command of that fastball is going to be the key to allow him to then start getting the offerings at his breaking stuff,” Willis told NESN’s Guerin Austin. “So hopefully he can go out and command both sides of the plate with the fastball, and if he does that, he should have the opportunity to get deep in the game.”

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images