Fenway Fans Give Adam Jones Ovation, One Day After Orioles Star Reveals Taunts

The Fenway Park faithful often don’t give standing ovations to opposing players, but Adam Jones received one Tuesday night during his Baltimore Orioles’ game against the Boston Red Sox.

The Orioles center fielder said he was the target of racist taunts during Baltimore’s 5-2 win Monday night, and the next day, fans at Fenway rose to support Jones during his first-inning at-bat.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, Boston mayor Marty Walsh and multiple Red Sox players condemned Monday’s incident, in which Jones said fans made racist remarks and threw a bag of peanuts at him.

Well done, Fenway.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images