Fenway Park Among Top 25 United States Landmarks In TripAdvisor Ranking

Share this:

Tweet







You can add another title to “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.”

TripAdvisor recently compiled a list of the top 25 landmarks in the U.S., and Fenway Park checked in at No. 13.

TripAdvisor ranked the top landmarks in the U.S. and the world by “using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for landmarks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period,” according to a company press release. And the home of the Boston Red Sox made the cut.

“These iconic sights are cultural and historical touchstones for visitors across the globe,” TripAdvisor chief marketing officer Barbara Messing said in the press release.

The Golden Gate Bridge, Lincoln Memorial, Alcatraz Island, Grand Central Terminal, Statue of Liberty, USS Arizona Memorial, Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Biltmore Estate rounded out the top 10 U.S. landmarks, respectively. Cambodia’s Angkor Wat was ranked No. 1 overall.

So, if you live around Boston, you don’t have to go very far to visit one of the top landmarks in the country. And you get to watch a baseball game while you’re at it, too.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

H/t Boston.com