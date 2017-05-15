Fenway Park Gridiron Series Tickets To Go On Sale At Noon ET Monday

College football returns to Fenway Park with three games this fall, and you can get your tickets to each Gridiron Series matchup beginning at noon ET on Monday.
All three games will feature New England schools, with Ivy League rivals Brown and Dartmouth kicking off the festivities Friday, Nov. 10. UMass and Maine then will square off Saturday, Nov. 11.
The series will culminate the following Saturday, Nov. 18, with Boston College taking on UConn. BC participated in the Shamrock Series at Fenway two years ago, losing to Notre Dame 19-16. And as was the case in that game, the Eagles will be the road team in this one despite the fact they’ll be playing less than five miles from campus.
For tickets and additional information, visit redsox.com/gridiron.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
