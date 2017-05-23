Fernando Alonso, Fellow F1 Drivers React To Death Of Nicky Hayden

Share this:

Whenever a racer dies at a young age, the whole motorsport community grieves. And many in the Formula One world still are in a state of shock, as they try to wrap their heads around the death of former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden.

Every racer understands when they hop on their motorcycle, or inside their car, there’s always a chance they might be seriously injured or killed. However, Hayden’s death has caught so many off guard because he didn’t sustain his injuries while racing for Honda in the FIM Superbike World Championship, but rather while riding his bicycle with his friends.

The situation is all too familiar for people who follow F1. Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher avoided major bodily harm for 20 years during his career, but his now bed-ridden with brain damage he sustained while skiing in the French Alps in 2013.

After news of Hayden’s death broke Monday, many F1 drivers honored Hayden on social media.

Such sad news. One of the nicest men I meet in motor racing. RIP Nicky. https://t.co/ByYD0RdKXO — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) May 22, 2017

Totally shocked… Another one of the good guys gone way too soon. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this terrible time.. https://t.co/ozmbKa5Hba — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) May 22, 2017

Life doesn't make sense sometimes. I never met you but was a fan & my heart really hurts. Sending all my strength to your family & friends. The racing world will miss you dearly. Ride free Nicky A post shared by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) on May 22, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Dear Nicky, you will be missed. May God hold you high, you are forever in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers to you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QSGH1xusWU — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 22, 2017

R.I.P @NickyHayden . My thoughts are with his family. Muita Força a sua família @NickyHayden 🙏🏻 dia muito triste para o esporte !!! pic.twitter.com/xAaAkEgDV5 — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) May 22, 2017

So sad… RIP Nicky Hayden 🙏 https://t.co/3HPRWiHCcn — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 22, 2017

My thoughts are with your family and loved ones 🙏🏻 R.I.P @NickyHayden pic.twitter.com/weesScKSam — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 22, 2017

Terrible news. RIP Nicky Hayden — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) May 22, 2017

Tragic news. No words. RIP Nicky — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) May 22, 2017

Speechless…Ride in peace Nicky

#69 pic.twitter.com/UsFDIGnczW — Daniil Kvyat (@kvyatofficial) May 22, 2017

RIP 🙏🏼 Thoughts and Prayers are with the family and friends 😢 https://t.co/fOTYzQs3hM — Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) May 22, 2017

Just saw the news about @NickyHayden . Lost for words, thoughts with family and friends #RIPNickyHayden — Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) May 22, 2017

Almost every team paid tribute to the Hayden.

All at McLaren are saddened to hear of the passing of MotoGP legend, Nicky Hayden. @ZBrownCEO leads our tributes: https://t.co/4sNrKgN6mI pic.twitter.com/vywuHOCEnV — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 22, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends of @NickyHayden. #RIP69 pic.twitter.com/eb2dYGb8GY — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) May 22, 2017

Once a Champion, always a Champion.

Godspeed Nicky. pic.twitter.com/1GE1iYocXM — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 22, 2017

Nicky Hayden 1981-2017. We all will miss you pic.twitter.com/k0uyowmv9Z — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 22, 2017

A tragic loss of a Champion of track and minds. All thoughts with Nicky’s family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/EBVYhSgF3S — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 22, 2017

A sad day for all of us: Nicky Hayden has died after a cycling accident last week. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/N5MbbFBLfn — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) May 22, 2017

Our thoughts are with @NickyHayden's friends and family tonight. What terrible news. RIP Nicky. https://t.co/83FlsZirsI — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) May 22, 2017

Terrible news about @NickyHayden. A member of the motorsport family has left us today. Our team's thoughts are with family and friends. pic.twitter.com/uKwUUgz6LO — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) May 22, 2017

We are saddened to hear of the loss of Nicky Hayden. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. #RIPNickyHayden pic.twitter.com/reTc6xMhWj — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) May 22, 2017

Circuit of the Americas, which hosts the F1 U.S. Grand Prix, also is the venue of MotoGP’s Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas. So its post about Hayden included a picture of him riding around COTA with an American flag after the race.

Hayden died Monday at 35 years old, four days after he was struck by a car while riding his bike in Rimini, Italy.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool