Fernando Alonso, Fellow F1 Drivers React To Death Of Nicky Hayden

by on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 10:38AM
Whenever a racer dies at a young age, the whole motorsport community grieves. And many in the Formula One world still are in a state of shock, as they try to wrap their heads around the death of former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden.

Every racer understands when they hop on their motorcycle, or inside their car, there’s always a chance they might be seriously injured or killed. However, Hayden’s death has caught so many off guard because he didn’t sustain his injuries while racing for Honda in the FIM Superbike World Championship, but rather while riding his bicycle with his friends.

The situation is all too familiar for people who follow F1. Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher avoided major bodily harm for 20 years during his career, but his now bed-ridden with brain damage he sustained while skiing in the French Alps in 2013.

After news of Hayden’s death broke Monday, many F1 drivers honored Hayden on social media.

Life doesn't make sense sometimes. I never met you but was a fan & my heart really hurts. Sending all my strength to your family & friends. The racing world will miss you dearly. Ride free Nicky

A post shared by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) on

Almost every team paid tribute to the Hayden.

Circuit of the Americas, which hosts the F1 U.S. Grand Prix, also is the venue of MotoGP’s Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas. So its post about Hayden included a picture of him riding around COTA with an American flag after the race.

Hayden died Monday at 35 years old, four days after he was struck by a car while riding his bike in Rimini, Italy.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool

