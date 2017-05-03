Fernando Alonso Obliterates Bird During Oval Test For Indianapolis 500

Share this:

Fernando Alonso got his first taste of the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday — and now he knows how Randy Johnson felt in 2001.

The two-time Formula One champion took his first lap of the 2 1/2-mile oval, and during the test run his McLaren-Honda had an unfortunate encounter with a wayward bird.

Much like the bird that collided with Johnson’s fastball, the winged creature that met Alonso’s car was killed in an explosion of feathers.

Here’s a video of the incident at the famous oval.

Alonso made shockwaves when he elected to compete in the Indianapolis 500 in lieu of F1’s Monaco Grand Prix. The Spaniard will pilot his McLaren-Honda for Andretti Autosport in the 101st running of the Indy 500, as he attempts to capture the triple crown of motorsports.

Here’s a video of Johnson’s fluke encounter with a bird in 2001.

Poor birds.

