Fernando Alonso Says Racing In Indy 500 Has F1 Drivers ‘Jealous Of Him’

If you’re a racing fan, chances are you’re pretty jealous of Fernando Alonso for racing in the Indianapolis 500. The only people that might be more envious, though, are Alonso’s Formula One brethren.

The Spaniard’s bid for the Indy 500 has generated a ton of buzz, and it’s more than merited. He wrote about his experience thus far, including the support he’s received from F1 and its drivers, in a piece for the Players’ Tribune on Wednesday.

“The only people who aren’t so helpful are the other Formula 1 drivers, because they’re all jealous,” Alonso wrote. “Hahaha. I joke, I joke (not really). They’re all very supportive of me and keep wishing me good luck.

“We’re a tight group in the F1 paddock. It means a lot when one of us does well in another series. When Nico Hulkenberg won at Le Mans in the FIA WEC in 2015, it was a big deal for us.”

Although he was joking, there’s a good chance most drivers on the F1 paddock would love to have the opportunity to drink the milk on May 28. One thing Alonso was serious about, though, was why he feels he “needs” to be at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Personally, we’re just glad an F1 champion is making the leap to IndyCar, as it’s something that’s become far-too rare in recent years.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images