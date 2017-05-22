Floyd Mayweather Puts Odds Of Superfight With Conor McGregor At ’90 Percent’

Share this:

It appears to be just a matter of time before Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. meet in the ring.

The Irish MMA star already has agreed to a potential fight with the undefeated Mayweather, and the boxing legend is very confident the fight will happen, according to The Telegraph, via MMAMania.com

“I think the fight will happen,” Mayweather said. “There’s no rush. The only fight that makes sense to me is the McGregor fight. I guess I have one more obstacle that I have to get over. When we make a move it’s going to be huge. When Floyd Mayweather fights, it’s history.”

And while negotiations on Mayweather’s end could take a while, “Money” expects the bout to happen.

“If I do fight, there’s a 90 percent chance it’s against Conor McGregor,” Mayweather said. “When I get back to the US I’ll call Al Haymon and see our next move. There’s no rush. The only thing I am chasing is my own records. And I mean pay-per-view records.”

McGregor already has started training, and “Notorious” called out Mayweather Sunday for holding up the fight. But it sounds like Mayweather wants the bout to happen.

“We have to give the people what they want to see,” Mayweather said. “The fans demand that fight; we have to give them what they want to see to make them happy. I think this year I’ll be back at number one in Forbes’ (list of athletes’ net worth), in a matter of time. This kid (Davis) has had me back in the gym, sparring a little bit. When it’s time to do what I have to, I’ll look tremendous and sharp.”

It looks like all the pieces for the superfight are falling into place.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images