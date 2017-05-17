Former Bruin Marc Savard Gives Chilling Details About Post-Concussion Syndrome

Share this:

Former Boston Bruins forward Marc Savard suffered six concussions throughout his 13 year career in the National Hockey League and is still battling with trauma.

On Tuesday Savard gave some chilling details into his post concussion symptoms in his article on The Player’s Tribune.

In the article, Savard suggests that anyone that is dealing with post-concussion syndrome should seek therapy.

To hear more from Savard about his battle with concussions, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.