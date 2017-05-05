Former iRacing NASCAR Champion Shows Fastest Way Around Talladega

Share this:

Throughout the 2017 NASCAR season, NESN Fuel will partner with iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulation service, to bring you in-depth walk-throughs of some of the well-known speedways on the calendar. This week, former iRacing NASCAR Peak Antifreeze Series champion Tyler Hudson shows you the ins and outs of a lap at Talladega Superspeedway.

At 2.66 miles, Talladega Superspeedway is the largest track on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The famous oval in Alabama often provides chaotic, action-packed restrictor-plate racing, with drivers regularly going three-wide, and sometimes even four-wide.

All bets are off when the green flag waves at tracks such as Talladega and Daytona International Speedway, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways for drivers to find advantages.

Plate races present similar challenges to sim racers, such as 2013 NASCAR Peak Antifreeze Series champion Tyler Hudson. Now a competition and customer service associate for iRacing, Hudson knows all-too well what makes Talladega so difficult.

Watch him break down a lap at Talladega in the video above.