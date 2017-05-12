Frank Mason III Was Asked Creepiest Question During NBA Draft Combine Interview

Share this:

Frank Mason III has plenty to think about at the dawn of his NBA career, including the ultimate question.

The former Kansas basketball star revealed Thursday to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman one NBA team asked him the darkest of questions: how he’d prefer to die.

“I said in my sleep because I wouldn’t want to suffer from any pain or anything,” Mason said. “So I’d just rather be sleeping around my son and my family.”

Mason didn’t reveal which team asked him that question.

Draft combines are notorious for the strange questions prospects must answer, but this one takes things to another level.

While many will applaud Mason’s answer, we should remember the question reveals more about the organization that asked it than it does about the player himself.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images