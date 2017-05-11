Georges St-Pierre Comeback Delayed, Here’s Michael Bisping’s New Opponent

Share this:

Georges St-Pierre’s long-awaited comeback will have to wait.

UFC president Dana White told FOX Sports Australia the promotion is putting the GSP comeback fight — a middleweight title bout against Michael Bisping — on hold and will instead pit No.1-ranked Yoel Romero against the middleweight champ. White didn’t specify where or when the two will fight, but he said St-Pierre’s desire to fight after October was a factor in the decision.

“Georges St-Pierre is saying he will not be ready to compete now until November,” White said. “Who knows if that’s even the case? It could be next year. … So we’re not waiting for Georges St-Pierre anymore. We’re moving on with the division, and Yoel Romero will get the next shot.”

The promotion already staged a press conference between St-Pierre and Bisping, but some fighters weren’t pleased about GSP getting an immediate title shot after nearly a four-year hiatus. Anderson Silva voiced his displeasure throughout the last few weeks and threatened to retire if he wasn’t the one to get the shot for the belt over St-Pierre.

After White didn’t follow suit, Silva took himself off the UFC 212 card and endorsed Romero to get the title shot instead. It appears now that Silva’s complaints might’ve carried some weight.

“(Yoel) doesn’t need to voice his opinion on why he needs a title shot,” White said. “He definitely deserves a title shot. He’s next in line, he’s the No.1 ranked guy in the world.”

Romero is undefeated in the UFC with an 8-0 record and last fought at UFC 205 when he defeated Chris Weidman via TKO.

