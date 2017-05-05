Gerald Green Makes Promise To Wizards: ‘We Gonna Beat Their Ass In Game 4’

Share this:

Game 3 of their second-round NBA playoff series with the Washington Wizards couldn’t have gone much worse for the Boston Celtics, but they’re vowing to come back for Game 4.

The Celtics dropped Thursday’s contest at the Verizon Center in a 116-89 blowout, but they still have the advantage with a 2-1 lead in the series. They’ll (obviously) have to play much better Sunday to prevent the Wizards from evening the score, but Celtics forward Gerald Green believes they’ll be A-OK.

“We gonna beat their ass in Game 4,” Green said, per ESPN.

The Celtics probably are hoping that sentiment won’t become literal, as Wizards forward Kelly Oubre already took things too far in Game 3 when he shoved Boston center Kelly Olynyk to the ground, earning him a prompt ejection with a possible suspension looming. But that incident plus the fact that Washington center Marcin Gortat threw shade at the Celtics’ big men after the win could give Boston enough bulletin board material to flex their muscles on the scoreboard instead.

