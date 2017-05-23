Go Inside Patriots O-line Room With Dante Scarnecchia Coaching Clinic

Share this:

New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia is considered one of the greatest position coaches in the history of the NFL. If you’ve ever wanted to see what fundamentals he teaches the Patriots’ offensive line, now’s your chance.

Scarnecchia taught at the Coaches of Offensive Linemen clinic (or C.O.O.L. for short) in 2014 after he briefly retired from coaching (he unretired in 2016).

Clips of Scarnecchia’s appearance at the clinic have surfaced. Check them out below.

Dante Scarnecchia : You have to be as physical in pass protection as you want them to be in the run game pic.twitter.com/S8J5hsVKk8 — GipsySafety (@GipsySafety) May 23, 2017

Dante Scarnecchia on blocking a Rip move pic.twitter.com/TLZDjXhOmD — GipsySafety (@GipsySafety) May 23, 2017

Dante Scarnecchia : There's a lot of ways to skin a cat, fellas pic.twitter.com/oNvvaoWXrY — GipsySafety (@GipsySafety) May 23, 2017

h/t to Miguel from @PatsCap

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images