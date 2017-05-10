Golf

Golfer Defies All Odds, Kills Bird With Incredibly Unlucky Tee Shot

by on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 10:13AM
886

The 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass recently was the site of a grisly murder.

An amateur golfer decided to take some hacks earlier this week at the famous Florida course, which will host The Players’ Championship this weekend. But on the final hole, his round turned fowl: Just as he launched his drive, a duck flew into view.

Incredibly, the golf ball flew straight into the duck, sending the poor bird spiraling toward its demise in a pond.

Gotta eat that. Rules is rules. (credit @todd_shannon)

A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod) on

Randy Johnson knows how you feel, man.

The first round of The Players’ Championship begins Thursday morning, and let this be PSA to all ducks in the area to steer clear of Sawgrass.

