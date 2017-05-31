Good News, Predators Fans: Justin Bieber Has Hopped On Penguins’ Bandwagon

Share this:

Justin Bieber might have just cursed the Pittsburgh Penguins, and it’s too late now to say sorry.

The pop star and wannabe athlete took to Instagram on Wednesday ahead of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to reveal which team he’s rooting for, and we’ll give you a hint: It’s not the Nashville Predators.

That’s the Biebs decked out in Penguins gear, looking like he’s ready to get staple-gunned to the boards.

Pittsburgh won Game 1 on Monday and is the favorite to repeat as the Stanley Cup champion, so it’s no surprise Bieber has aligned himself with the front-runner. But Nashville fans have plenty of reason to hope, considering the Canadian pop star has a habit of cursing any pro sports team he supports.

Will the Penguins play with purpose and prove the “curse of the Biebs” wrong, or will the Predators never say never and score the historic upset? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY NETWORK