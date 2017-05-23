Gregg Popovich Can’t Help But Chuckle At Draymond Green’s Absurd Flop

Share this:

Draymond Green might not be aware of it, but the rest of the NBA is pretty used to his antics by now.

The Golden State Warriors forward and crusader against dirty players has a reputation for flailing his limbs every which way during games. Exhibit A: Monday night’s Western Conference finals Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Early in the second quarter at AT&T Center, Spurs forward Jonathan Simmons caught Green in the face with an elbow. The contact, while clearly a foul, wasn’t too severe, but Green reacted by suddenly losing control of his motor functions.

Not only did Green dramatically fall to the hardwood, but he also randomly fired the ball in Simmons’ direction, nearly hitting him in the head. Television cameras caught Gregg Popovich reacting to the play, and all the Spurs coach could do was laugh.

zach__cronin: Pop reacts to Draymond Green's flop 😭 ESPN NBA Playoff: Game 4: Warriors at S… https://t.co/mZYrsH5wBJ pic.twitter.com/FRjKcoLEv5 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts exactly, Pop.

Green and Golden State got the last laugh on the court, though, cruising to a 129-115 win to complete its four-game sweep of San Antonio and advance to the NBA Finals with a perfect 12-0 postseason record.

