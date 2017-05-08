Guardrails Prevent One Flip, Cause Another During Rally In Spain

Share this:

Guardrails take on slightly different purposes depending on where they’re located. On your standard United States highway, for example, they prevent cars from running off roads and into ditches.

But at the Rally Islas Canarias in Gran Canaria, they guard cars from rolling off roads and tumbling down cliffs — sometimes.

European Rally Championship drivers Tomasz Kasperczyk and Jan Cerny left an event at Gran Canaria on Friday with likely very different opinions on guardrails. Kasperczyk probably is a big fan of the metal protectors, while Cerny might never trust them again.

As you can see, Kasperczyk’s Ford Fiesta R5 appeared destined to roll to its doom, but the single rail stopped it in its tracks. Cerny’s racer, on the other hand, wasn’t quite as lucky.

Thankfully, Cerny appeared to leave the wreck without sustaining any serious injuries.

Given the nature of rally car races, this likely isn’t the last time these guardrails will be put to the test.