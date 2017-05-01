Hanley Ramirez, Red Sox Offense Starting To Find Power In Bats

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox begin a much anticipated four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox offense is starting to come alive after taking two out of three games against the Chicago Cubs.

Most importantly, Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez has found his power and has hit two monster home runs in his last two games. In three games against the Cubs, the Red Sox scored 15 runs collectively hitting .302.

For more on the Red Sox offense check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images