Heat’s Udonis Haslem Blasts Former Celtics For Beef With Ray Allen

Ray Allen isn’t in good standing with his former Boston Celtics teammates, but the same can’t be said for his old squad in Miami.

In reaction to Allen’s ongoing feud with his former Celtics teammates such as Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo, longtime Heat forward Udonis Haslem came to the defense of Allen when he appeared on the “Joe Rose Show” on WQAM.

“You got your ass whooped with Ray and we got Ray and we whooped your ass again,” Haslem said, as transcribed by TMZ.

Boston had both its 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons ended by Miami. The Heat took down the C’s in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals in the former and then had a seven-game Eastern Conference Finals win in the latter.

Allen would join Miami for the 2012-13 campaign, which saw the Heat win the NBA championship in a thrilling series with the San Antonio Spurs.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images