Hector Velazquez Was ‘Very Average’ In Red Sox’s 8-3 Loss Vs. Athletics

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox lost 8-3 to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night after Red Sox pitcher Hector Velazquez’s major league debut did not go as planned.

After the game NESN’s Jerry Remy said he doesn’t believe Velazquez is a major league pitcher and “looked very, very average.”

The Red Sox are still in search of a fifth pitcher for the starting rotation and it appears that Velazquez is not the answer.

To her more from Remy after the game, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.