Here Are The 10 Worst MLB Players So Far During 2017 Season

Share this:

Tweet







With the 162-game grind that is a Major League Baseball regular season, players and teams are bound to go through rough patches. It’s inevitable, and while everyone tries to minimize them as much as possible, the struggles can sometimes wear on for much longer than anyone would like.

Going through a bad month is not uncommon around baseball. It’s just difficult to have it happen to a player or team in April because they’re immediately trying to dig out of a hole in an effort to get back to some level of normalcy.

The Sports Daily identified 10 players — five starting pitchers and five hitters — who have a ton of work to do before they can be happy with what their respective stat lines look like.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images