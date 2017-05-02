Here’s How Dahntay Jones Lost Two-Thirds Of 2017 Salary In One Play

Share this:

Dahntay Jones probably didn’t think he’d be playing in the NBA playoffs this season.

The 36-year-old had been out of the NBA since the Cleveland Cavaliers waived him on Oct. 24 of last year.

But with a roster spot open, the Cavs brought back Jones on April 12 for a measly $9,000. And in Game 1 of Cleveland’s Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, Jones wiped out nearly all of his 2017 salary.

With the clock winding down and a Cavaliers victory all but locked up, Jones hammered home a dunk and proceeded to taunt Raptors center Jakob Poeltl.

Jones was issued a double-technical and an ejection from the contest, which amounts to a hefty $6,000 fine, two-thirds of his season salary.

It’s safe to say Jones probably regrets his meaningless slam.

