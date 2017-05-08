Here’s What Numbers Patriots’ New Additions, Rookies Will Wear In 2017

Share this:

The long wait is over. New England Patriots fans now know the numbers new players like Brandin Cooks and Mike Gillislee will wear in 2017.

The Patriots’ online roster has been updated. Here are the numbers attached to Patriots’ new additions and rookies. This list also includes new numbers for 2016 rookies Devin Lucien and Cyrus Jones.

TE Dwayne Allen 83

DL Josh Augusta 72

RB Rex Burkhead 34

DL Adam Butler 70

WR Austin Carr 84

WR Brandin Cooks 14

OL Cole Croston 70

RB LeShun Daniels, Jr. 39

DE Kony Ealy 94

LB Brooks Ellis 51

OL Tony Garcia 63

RB Mike Gillislee 35

CB Stephon Gilmore 24

DL Lawrence Guy 93

WR Cody Hollister 81

TE Jacob Hollister 48

TE Rob Housler 86

OL Andrew Jelks 76

CB Cyrus Jones 41

DB David Jones 34

DB D.J. Killings 29

OL Jason King 74

LB Harvey Langi 48

WR Devin Lucien 13

OL Conor McDermott 67

DB Kenny Moore 42

TE James O’Shaughnessy 88

OL Max Rich 72

DE Derek Rivers 95

WR Devin Street 17

DB Dwayne Thomas 27

DB Jason Thompson 26

DB Damarius Travis 45

DL Corey Vereen 59

DL Deatrich Wise 91

Numbers for veteran players likely are final, though it’s possible they still could change before the 2017 season begins. Last season Martellus Bennett began his Patriots career wearing No. 83 then switched to No. 88. Rookie players who make the 2017 roster are much more likely to change numbers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images