Here’s What Numbers Patriots’ New Additions, Rookies Will Wear In 2017

The long wait is over. New England Patriots fans now know the numbers new players like Brandin Cooks and Mike Gillislee will wear in 2017.
The Patriots’ online roster has been updated. Here are the numbers attached to Patriots’ new additions and rookies. This list also includes new numbers for 2016 rookies Devin Lucien and Cyrus Jones.
TE Dwayne Allen 83
DL Josh Augusta 72
RB Rex Burkhead 34
DL Adam Butler 70
WR Austin Carr 84
WR Brandin Cooks 14
OL Cole Croston 70
RB LeShun Daniels, Jr. 39
DE Kony Ealy 94
LB Brooks Ellis 51
OL Tony Garcia 63
RB Mike Gillislee 35
CB Stephon Gilmore 24
DL Lawrence Guy 93
WR Cody Hollister 81
TE Jacob Hollister 48
TE Rob Housler 86
OL Andrew Jelks 76
CB Cyrus Jones 41
DB David Jones 34
DB D.J. Killings 29
OL Jason King 74
LB Harvey Langi 48
WR Devin Lucien 13
OL Conor McDermott 67
DB Kenny Moore 42
TE James O’Shaughnessy 88
OL Max Rich 72
DE Derek Rivers 95
WR Devin Street 17
DB Dwayne Thomas 27
DB Jason Thompson 26
DB Damarius Travis 45
DL Corey Vereen 59
DL Deatrich Wise 91
Numbers for veteran players likely are final, though it’s possible they still could change before the 2017 season begins. Last season Martellus Bennett began his Patriots career wearing No. 83 then switched to No. 88. Rookie players who make the 2017 roster are much more likely to change numbers.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP