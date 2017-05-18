Here’s What Paul Pierce Thinks Celtics Should Do With No. 1 Draft Pick

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will have a big decision to make this June: What should they do with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft?

While there are several top-tier prospects in this year’s draft class such as Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, one Celtics legend believes the team has a bigger opportunity in front of it.

Speaking on ESPN on Wednesday, Paul Pierce expressed his opinion on how the C’s should use the top pick. Considering how well-built Boston already is, Pierce believes the Celtics should ship away the pick in return for a proven superstar such as Paul George or Jimmy Butler.

You can hear Pierce’s full explanation in the video below.

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge agrees with “The Truth.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images