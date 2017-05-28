Here’s Why Tyronn Lue Has Owed Mike Brown $100 For 19 Years

Share this:

Most people would take $100 if it was offered to them, but Golden State Warriors coach Mike Brown has a pretty hilarious reason for turning down a particular C-note.

Nearly two decades ago, Brown challenged Tyronn Lue to a shooting contest when the Cleveland Cavaliers was a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown won the contest, and the $100 bet in the process, but the Warriors coach still won’t let Lue give him the cash.

“I owe him $100 from when I was a rookie,” Lue told Cleveland.com. “I try to pay him and he’ll never take the money so he can say I always owe him. He was with the Spurs and I was with the Lakers, and we had a little shooting contest and I lost and he wouldn’t take the money, so from now 19 years in a row he says, ‘You owe me $100.’ He won’t take the money, but I’ve just always been close with Mike. I like Mike a lot. I respect him a lot.”

Brown actually was an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards at the time of the bet, but semantics aside, you have to appreciate his dedication to the ongoing gag.

While neither party has forgotten about the bet, we have a feeling they won’t be thinking about it much when the Cavs and Warriors battle in the 2017 NBA Finals.

