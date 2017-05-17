How A 10-Minute Overtime Could Work In NFL Without Any Major Issues

Share this:

Get ready for more ties in the NFL. Get ready for the NFL standings to look like soccer and hockey standings. Get ready for playoff tiebreakers to be even more head-spinning than they already are.

NFL owners are likely to reduce overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes.

The reason for this change is to eliminate the possibility of a team playing five quarters of football on a Sunday and then having to play Thursday against a team that played just four quarters of football on Sunday. But with both teams having a chance to possess the ball in overtime unless the team winning the coin toss scores a touchdown, there inevitably will be more ties with each team getting only one possession in many cases.

Stinks, right? Well, The Sports Daily came up with a solution, which you can read at the link below.

