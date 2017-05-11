How Chelsea Can Clinch Premier League Title Before ‘Championship Sunday’

Share this:

The race for the 2016-17 Premier League title over, bar the shouting.

Chelsea FC leads Tottenham Hotspur by seven points with three games remaining. Chelsea can clinch the title with one more win, and its next opportunity will be Friday against West Brom.

Most expect the Blues to confirm their championship Friday, but they might have to wait if West Brom earns a shock draw or win.

If Chelsea draws against West Brom

Chelsea still can officially win the title on Sunday if Tottenham loses or draws against Manchester United.

If Chelsea loses against West Brom

If Manchester United defeated Tottenham, Chelsea will clinch the title.

If Chelsea loses against West Brom and Tottenham defeats Manchester United

Chelsea will host Watford on Monday in the teams’ penultimate Premier League game of the season. Chelsea can clinch the title with a win, while a draw will keep Tottenham’s hopes alive.

If Chelsea loses against West Brom and Watford

Tottenham must avoid defeat against Manchester United and win at Leicester City on May 18 in order to extend its title challenge into May 21, the final day of the season.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports