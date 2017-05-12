How Chelsea Won The Premier League Title In 2016-17

Share this:

Tweet







Michy Batshuayi’s most famous, goal was 10 months in the making.

The Chelsea striker scored the only goal Friday in the Blues’ 1-0 win over West Brom — a result which confirmed Chelsea as champion of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

6 – Chelsea have won their 6th top-flight title and 5th in the PL era. Only Man Utd (13) have won more PL titles than the Blues. Champions. pic.twitter.com/QlCgdeyJRe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2017

Chelsea finished 10th last season but dramatically rose to the top of the heap thanks to the hard work of manager Antonio Conte and his squad of players.

Watch NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard discuss Chelsea’s triumph in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports