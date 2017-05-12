Premier League

How Chelsea Won The Premier League Title In 2016-17

by on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 5:01PM
Michy Batshuayi’s most famous, goal was 10 months in the making.

The Chelsea striker scored the only goal Friday in the Blues’ 1-0 win over West Brom — a result which confirmed Chelsea as champion of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Chelsea finished 10th last season but dramatically rose to the top of the heap thanks to the hard work of manager Antonio Conte and his squad of players.

