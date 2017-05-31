How Lawrence Guy Trolled Rob Gronkowski When Ex-College Rivals Met On Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski will have to fend for himself on Nov. 25 when his Arizona Wildcats take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in their annual rivalry game.
Gronkowski is the lone Arizona product on the New England Patriots, while defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, running back D.J. Foster, wide receiver Devin Lucien and guard Jamil Douglas all attended Arizona State.
And the trash talk already has begun between Gronkowski and Guy.
“You gotta ask him how many times we beat Arizona,” Guy said Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. “It was a big rivalry between his school and my school. We’ve got, what, three (or) four people here from Arizona State? When I first saw him, I was like, ‘Hey, man. How’d Arizona treat you?’
“It’s great seeing him as a teammate now instead of playing against him. The only thing I can remember about playing U of A is winning. Only lost a couple.”
The Wildcats went 1-1 against ASU when Gronkowski was on the field, with the big tight end catching eight passes for 124 yards with two touchdowns in those contess. The Sun Devils were just 1-2 versus their in-state rival when Guy was in college. The two players matched up just once in 2008, when Gronkowski’s Wildcats emerged victorious 31-10.
So, neither player really has room to talk, as it turns out.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
