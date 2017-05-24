How Senators Can Beat Penguins In Game 7 Of Eastern Conference Finals

Share this:

Craig Anderson stopped 45 shots and Mike Hoffman scored the game-winning goal in the third period Tuesday night to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, forcing a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Penguins will enter Thursday night’s winner-take-all showdown as the heavy favorite. But don’t count out the resilient Senators.

Ottawa could upset Pittsburgh in Game 7 and punch its ticket to the Stanley Cup Final if the Sens do a few things, which The Sports Daily broke down Wednesday at the link below.

