Ice Cube Challenges LaVar Ball To Shooting Contest For Big Baller Brand Shoes

LaVar Ball has claimed his basketball skills rival Michael Jordan, and Ice Cube wants him to put up or shut up.

The rapper’s new 3-on-3 league, BIG3, has some different rules, including a 4-point shot from 30 feet. And Ice Cube took to Twitter on Tuesday to show his own stroke from 4-point range, and challenge Ball to a shooting contest.

Ice Cube claims he’ll buy 10 pairs of Ball’s Big Baller Brand shoes if Ball sinks the shot, and since Ball is asking for $495 per pair, Ice Cube is on the hook for $4,950.

Personally, we can’t wait to watch Ball and Ice Cube duel on the hardwood.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images