Hockey stars like Evgeni Malkin and Patrice Bergeron make a living off finding the tightest gaps and using pinpoint accuracy to score amazing goals.

Now you can improve your shot accuracy skills, too, with HockeyShot’s revolutionary goal blocking system, “The Goalie.”

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt explains just how effective “The Goalie” can be in helping your shooting accuracy in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via HockeyShot