Indy 500 Drivers Make Milk Picks; Fernando Alonso Prefers 2 Percent

Share this:

Tweet







When it comes to victory lane at the Indianapolis 500, milk is never a bad choice.

Whoever is fortunate enough to win Sunday’s 101st Indy 500 will get to engage in one of motorsports’ most udderly delicious traditions by taking a swig of milk. It’s such an iconic moment, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indiana Dairy Association proactively ask every racer beforehand what type of milk they’d prefer, just in case.

Those preferences were released Thursday.

Some takeaways:

-Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula One champion making his IndyCar and oval racing debut, prefers 2 percent — as does any sane person.

-Jay Howard, Pippa Mann and Charlie Kimball will guzzle skim if they win, which puts them far in the minority of all the types named.

-There’s no love for 1 percent.

-James Davison was the only driver without a preference. Apparently, he doesn’t care what he drinks in victory lane as long — so he gets there.

The Indy 500 is scheduled to begin shortly after noon ET on Sunday. NESN Fuel’s coverage begins a half-hour before the green flag waves with our live pre-race show on NESN.com’s Facebook page.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images