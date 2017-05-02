IndyCar Driver Reveals Dale Eanhardt Jr.-Themed Livery For Indy 500

Share this:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has never raced in the Indianapolis 500, but his No. 88 will be making an appearance at the Greatest Spactacle in Racing on May 29.

Harding Racing’s Gabby Chaves, a 23-year-old IndyCar driver, revealed in a tweet Monday the car he’ll be piloting in the Indy 500. As you can see, the styling of the 88 on Chaves’ Chevrolet bears a striking resemblance to the one seen on Earnhardt’s Chevrolet SS.

The cool gesture was well-received by the soon-to-be retired Earnhardt.

Although the car’s paint scheme is somewhat similar to the No. 88 Nationwide, the white and blue colors are meant to match the logo for Harding Group, an asphalt and concrete contractor business for Harding Racing, according to Yahoo!.

#TheGreatestMonthinRacing is here! @hardingracing_88 @indianapolismotorspeedway @indycar A post shared by Gabby Chaves (@gabbychaves) on May 1, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Since announcing his retirement, Earnhardt has received an outpouring of support from all corners of the racing world. Whether drivers in other circuits choose to honor Earnhardt as Chaves did remains to be seen, but as we’ve seen throughout history, drivers in the racing community love to take care of their own.