IndyCar Live Stream: Watch Fernando Alonso’s Indy 500 Test Online

Fernando Alonso will begin his quest for the triple crown on May 29 in the Indianapolis 500. But before he laps the Indianpolis Motor Speedway in real anger, the two-time Formula One world champion will take part in a test Wednesday on the 2 1/2-mile oval.

Alonso and McLaren-Honda have dominated the motorsport news cycle since announcing the Spaniard would drive for Andretti Autosport in the 101st running of the Indy 500, and skip the F1 Monaco Grand Prix. The decision, which stemmed from an offhand joke by McLaren CEO Zak Brown, has been met with mixed reactions from members of the F1 paddock, including Red Bull Racing’s Christian Horner and the series’ former CEO, Bernie Ecclestone.

The 35-year-old racer has spent his entire career in European single-seaters, so Wednesday’s test will be his first time driving on an oval. A live show of the session will begin at 9:30 a.m., with commentary from NBC Sports analysts Kevin Lee and Robin Miller as well as Mario Andretti, who Alonso hopes to emulate during the 500.

Here’s how to watch Alonso’s first test at IMS online:

When: Wednesday, May 3, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: IndyCar.com, IMS.com, IndyCar’s YouTube channel or IndyCar’s Facebook page

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images