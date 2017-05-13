IndyCar Live Stream: Watch 2017 IndyCar GP Online

Share this:

There’s still a few weeks left until the Indianapolis 500, but drivers will take to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course Saturday for the IndyCar Grand Prix.

Team Penske will have a target on its back during the race as its two drivers, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power, are the only people to have won the race in the last three years.

If you were one of the millions who watched Fernando Alonso take part in his recent test on the oval at IMS, you might notice the cars will be lined up on the grid in the “wrong direction.” That’s because Indy’s 2.439-mile Grand Prix track runs clockwise. So while it makes use of Turns 1 and 2, they are taken in the opposite direction.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 IndyCar Grand Prix online.

When: Saturday, May 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images