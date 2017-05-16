Internet Has Hilarious Reaction To Kelly Olynyk’s Huge Game 7 For Celtics

Kelly Olynyk had himself a night.
The Boston Celtics forward scored 26 points off the bench in the C’s Game 7 victory over the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on Monday night.
Olynyk’s huge performance is one of the main reasons the Celtics will be playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, and the internet went nuts after each bucket that Olynyk poured in.
Olynyk endured a lot of criticism during the series with the Wizards, much of it stemming from Kelly Oubre Jr.’s shove during Game 3 of the second-round series against the Wizards. Afterward, questions began to arise about whether the C’s big man was a dirty player.
Olynyk and the internet got the last laugh Monday night, though.
Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images
