Internet Has Hilarious Reaction To Kelly Olynyk’s Huge Game 7 For Celtics

Kelly Olynyk had himself a night.

The Boston Celtics forward scored 26 points off the bench in the C’s Game 7 victory over the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on Monday night.

Olynyk’s huge performance is one of the main reasons the Celtics will be playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, and the internet went nuts after each bucket that Olynyk poured in.

Kelly Olynyk turning into prime Dirk Nowitzki was unexpected — Lakers Draft Pick (@HoopingHeaven) May 16, 2017

Kelly Olynyk will be dating Khloé Kardashian by the end of the week. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) May 16, 2017

Hindsight is 20/20, but the Bulls might be in the conference finals now if they had traded Jimmy Butler for Kelly Olynyk — Scott Davis (@WScottDavis) May 16, 2017

Kelly Olynyk plays like he would be your worst nightmare in the 35 & older league — jaxon (@_holt2) May 16, 2017

Bill Simmons: Has Kelly Olynyk finally surpassed Larry Bird as the greatest Celtic in history? — 🎹 (@Dr_Sweets23) May 16, 2017

Kelly Olynyk is the Canadian Jordan — Matt Lamar (@MatttLamar) May 16, 2017

Kelly Olynyk just got a max contract from the Knicks or Kings. — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) May 16, 2017

Kelly Olynyk doing this means Joe Kelly is about to catch fire. By the transitive property. Or something. — OverTheMonster (@OverTheMonster) May 16, 2017

You'll never convince me that Danny didn't draft Kelly Olynyk specifically for this one game. — Soobacart (@Soobacart) May 16, 2017

IT: "Game 7 is where legends are born"

Kelly Olynyk: Hold My Beer — Patrick Capriglione (@patcapriglione) May 16, 2017

The new Wizards logo should be Markieff Morris throwing his arms up at his teammates after Kelly Olynyk hits another 3 over him — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) May 16, 2017

Olynyk endured a lot of criticism during the series with the Wizards, much of it stemming from Kelly Oubre Jr.’s shove during Game 3 of the second-round series against the Wizards. Afterward, questions began to arise about whether the C’s big man was a dirty player.

Olynyk and the internet got the last laugh Monday night, though.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images